1 wounded in weekend shootings since Friday evening

One man has been shot in Chicago so far this weekend.

Following a Friday evening with no shootings reported, the 29-year-old was wounded early Saturday in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the South Side.

At 12:30 a.m., he was walking in the 6600 block of South California when he heard multiple gunshots ring out, according to Chicago police. He felt pain and realized he was shot in the right leg. The 29-year-old was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

The weekend began at 5 p.m. Friday and ends 5 a.m. Monday.

Last weekend, at least eight people were wounded and none were killed, marking 2019’s first weekend with no reported gun murders.