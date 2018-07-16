Weekend shootings leave 5 killed, 21 wounded

Police investigate a shooting about 11:30 p.m. Friday, July 13, 2018 in the 7000 block of South Stoney Island Ave Ave in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

Weekend gun violence left five people dead and at least 21 others wounded in Chicago, including a man who drove himself to a gas station before dying of a gunshot wound on the South Side.

About 11:20 p.m. Friday, the 22-year-old was sitting in his car in 1400 block of East 67th Place when someone approached him and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot multiple times and then drove himself to a Shell gas station several blocks away at 7001 S. Stony Island Avenue, where someone called an ambulance, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released details about his death.

A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot Saturday evening on the Northwest Side. About 7:10 p.m., Jesus A. Lopez was in the 5900 block of West Diversey Avenue when someone exited a vehicle parked in an alley, approached Lopez and fired several shots, police and the medical examiner’s office said.

Lopez was struck in his chest and arms, and later died at Illinois Masonic Medical Center. He lived in the same neighborhood where he was killed.

Also on Saturday, two men, ages 72 and 61, were caught in gunfire and wounded in separate shootings. Police said they did not appear to be the intended targets.

On Sunday, a 59-year-old woman was shot to death during an attempted carjacking in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood.

About 7:15 a.m., the woman was riding in a vehicle in the 900 block of North Kedvale when a male walked up, pulled out a gun and announced a carjacking, according to police.

As the driver sped away, the suspect opened fire at the back of the vehicle and hit the woman in the back of the head, police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she died.

The medical examiner’s office hasn’t released her identity.

Over the weekend, which began 5 p.m. Friday and ended 5 a.m. Monday, two people were shot Friday, 17 on Saturday, and seven on Sunday.

Last weekend, 5 people were killed and 24 were wounded in city shootings.