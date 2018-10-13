7 shot — 1 fatally — since Friday evening

Police investigate a shooting about 10:30 p.m. Friday, October 12, 2018 in the 500 block of East 67th Street. in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A man was killed and six others wounded in shooting across Chicago since 5 p.m. Friday.

The homicide happened just after 2 a.m. Saturday in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Officers responded to shots fired in the 10700 block of South Indiana Avenue and found a 53-year-old man unresponsive on the ground, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about the death.

The most recent nonfatal shooting wounded a man who was hanging out with his friends in a Little Village alley on the Southwest Side.

Just before 5 a.m., the 24-year-old in the 2800 block of South Homan Avenue when someone stepped out of a blue car and fired shots, police said.

The man was struck twice in the left side of his abdomen and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, according to police.

No one was in custody early Saturday as Area Central detectives investigated the shooting.

Three people were wounded in a single shooting late Friday in the Wicker Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

At least two of the men were walking at 11:24 p.m. in the 1300 block of North Damen Avenue when someone in a passing black Jeep Grand Cherokee opened fire, police said.

The third man, 22, suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen and was in serious condition at Illinois Masonic Medical Center, according to police. It was not immediately clear how he was shot.

A 27-year-old was struck in his arm and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said. A 19-year-old was grazed in the hand and refused medical treatment.

No one was in custody early Saturday as Area North detectives investigated the shooting.