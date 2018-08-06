Weekend toll: 70 shot — 11 fatally — in Chicago gun violence

A weekend of gun violence in Chicago left at least 11 people dead and 59 wounded.

Three people were shot Friday evening, 14 were shot Saturday, 47 were shot Sunday and six were shot early Monday, capping off the weekend, which began 5 p.m. Friday and ended 5 a.m. Monday.

The violence reached a peak Sunday, when 30 people were shot during a three-hour span between midnight and 3 a.m. Eight shooting incidents that morning had three or more victims. A single shooting in Gresham wounded eight people, including four teenage girls, as they stood in a courtyard.

The influx of trauma patients at Stroger Hospital was so large Sunday morning, visitors of shooting victims were kept from entering, leaving them to congregate outside near a parking lot.

A teenage girl was killed and five other people, including an 11-year-old boy, were wounded early Sunday in Lawndale neighborhood shooting on the Southwest Side. About 2:35 a.m., several people were standing on a sidewalk in the 1300 block of South Millard Avenue when two males approached on foot and opened fire, according to police.

A 17-year-old girl suffered a gunshot wound to her face and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released details about her death.

Late Sunday, a shooting was witnessed by several families in a laundromat in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. About 11:40 p.m., a 19-year-old man was walking to a gas station in the 3900 block of South Archer Avenue when he was approached by someone who pulled out a gun and opened fire, police said.

A witness of the shooting, 43-year-old Miguel Patino, was washing clothes with his grandmother when he saw the wounded man run up to the laundromat’s door, which had been locked by an employee after shots rang out. The wounded man took cover near an SUV parked outside and then ran away once the sound of police sirens could be heard.

At least 12 people were in the laundromat at the time of the shooting, according to Patino. Several children were screaming and crying. Some had tried hiding in the building’s bathroom.

Last weekend, five people killed and at least 38 were wounded in citywide shootings.