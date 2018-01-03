West Chicago man gets 35 years in prison for 2015 murder of cousin

A West Chicago man has been sentenced to prison for the 2015 murder of his cousin in west suburban DuPage County.

James Hernandez, 22, was sentenced to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday morning to killing his cousin, according to a statement from DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin.

James Hernandez shot 27-year-old Enrique Hernandez in the head just after 11 p.m. on Nov. 20, 2015 while the two were in a car in the area DuPage Road and High Lake Avenue near an unincorporated DuPage County near West Chicago, prosecutors said.

After shooting Enrique Hernandez, James Hernandez stole his cell phone, wallet and money clip and pushed his body out of the car, prosecutors said.

DuPage County sheriff’s deputies discovered the man’s body on the side of the road and he was taken to Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield where he was pronounced dead of a gunshot wound.

Hernandez was charged with first-degree murder in the killing and has been held at the DuPage County Jail since Nov. 29, 2015 on $2 million bail.

At the time of the incident, police said Enrique Hernandez was a documented gang member who was targeted in an isolated attack.

Hernandez’s sentence was handed down Wednesday by Judge John Kinsella. He will be required to serve 100 percent of his sentence before being eligible for parole.