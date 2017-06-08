West Chicago man wins $50,000 lottery prize

A West Chicago man recently won a $50,000 prize playing a Quick Pick lottery ticket.

Steven Tinnes won the prize after matching four numbers, plus the Powerball number, in the May 24 drawing, according to the Illinois Lottery.

“I’m going to spend this money on some home improvement projects and buy my wife a new car,” Tinnes said while presenting his winning ticket at the Illinois Lottery Prize Center in Des Plaines. “I always buy a Powerball ticket when the jackpot is really high.”

Tinnes bought his winning ticket at a Marathon gas station, 139 W. Washington St. in West Chicago, the lottery said. The Marathon received a bonus of $500, one percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.