West Elsdon neighborhood TCF Bank robbed, photos released

A surveillance image shows a man wanted in connection with a bank robbery Saturday at a West Elsdon neighborhood TCF Bank branch. | FBI

The FBI released photos Monday from a weekend bank robbery in the West Elsdon neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The non-takeover robbery happened at 10:18 a.m. Saturday at the TCF Bank branch located at 5320 S. Pulaksi, according to the FBI.

The man was described as white, in his 40s, thin, between 6-foot-2 and 6-foot-4 and 180 pounds, the FBI said. He was wearing a red, button-down shirt and horn-rimmed glasses.

A reward of up to $1,000 was being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information was asked to call the FBI’s Chicago Field Office at (312) 421-6700.