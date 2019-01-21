West Englewood block burglarized 3 times in January: police

Two men burglarized the same block in the South Side West Englewood neighborhood three times this month.

The pair damaged a roll-down security gate and broke a front door’s glass in order to enter commercial buildings in the 6800 block of South Ashland Avenue, according to a community alert from Chicago police. They stole household items before running away.

The incidents occurred about 12:48 a.m. Jan. 1, about 5:58 a.m. Jan. 3 and about 11:57 p.m. Jan. 16, police said.

The suspects are in their 20s, police said. One was wearing a blue jacket and black pants, while the other was clad in a black-and-white jacket and white pants.

Anyone with information about the burglaries was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.