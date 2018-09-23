7-month-old baby dies in West Englewood fire: authorities

Police investigate a fatal fire about 4 a.m. Sunday, September 23, 2018 in the 1700 block of West 59th St. in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A 7-month-old baby boy died early Sunday in a fire that also critically injured a man in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side, according to police.

Officers patrolling the neighborhood were the first to notice the single-family home on fire at 1:40 a.m. in the 1700 block of West 59th Street, according to Chicago Fire Department District Chief Juan Hernandez.

Firefighters entered the building and rescued the 7-month-old boy, who was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, Hernandez said. Chicago police said the boy was pronounced dead at 2:24 a.m.

A tourniquet was applied to the arm of a 51-year-old man who escaped the fire by jumping from a window, according to Hernandez. He cut his arm while jumping and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The fire was extinguished by 2:08 a.m., Hernandez said. A total of five children and two adults were displaced.

An investigation found the fire originated from a stove and was accidental, police said. There was no word if the home had working smoke detectors.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released information about the fatality.