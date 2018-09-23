A 7-month-old baby boy died early Sunday in a fire that also critically injured a man in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side, according to police.

Officers patrolling the neighborhood were the first to notice the single-family home on fire at 1:40 a.m. in the 1700 block of West 59th Street, according to Chicago Fire Department District Chief Juan Hernandez.

Firefighters entered the building and rescued the 7-month-old boy, who was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, Hernandez said. Chicago police said the boy was pronounced dead at 2:24 a.m.

A tourniquet was applied to the arm of a 51-year-old man who escaped the fire by jumping from a window, according to Hernandez. He cut his arm while jumping and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The fire was extinguished by 2:08 a.m., Hernandez said. A total of five children and two adults were displaced.

An investigation found the fire originated from a stove and was accidental, police said. There was no word if the home had working smoke detectors.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released information about the fatality.

Police investigate a fatal fire about 4 a.m. Sunday, September 23, 2018 in the 1700 block of West 59th St. in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times