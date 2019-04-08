1 killed, 1 wounded in West Englewood shooting: police

Police investigate a shooting Monday evening in the 6500 block of South Oakley | Sam Charles/Sun-Times

A man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Monday in the West Englewood neighborhood, police said.

The shooting happened about 5:40 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Oakley, Chicago police said.

An 18-year-old was shot in the head and was pronounced dead, police said.

Another man, 22, was shot in his abdomen and taken to a hospital, according to police. His condition was not released.

Area Central detectives are conducting a homicide investigation. No arrests have been made.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

On Saturday, at least six people were shot, including an 8- and 10-year-old, during a baby shower a few blocks away. Police did not say if the shootings were related.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.