Man shot to death on West Englewood porch: police
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
A man was fatally shot Tuesday in West Englewood on the South Side, according to police.
The 32-year-old was found on a front porch with a gunshot wound to the head, Chicago police said.
Emergency responders were called about 3:35 p.m. to the 5600 block of South Wood Street, police said.
The man was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Area South detectives are conducting a homicide investigation. No arrests have been made.