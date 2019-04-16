Man shot to death on West Englewood porch: police

A man was fatally shot Tuesday in West Englewood on the South Side, according to police.

The 32-year-old was found on a front porch with a gunshot wound to the head, Chicago police said.

Emergency responders were called about 3:35 p.m. to the 5600 block of South Wood Street, police said.

The man was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Area South detectives are conducting a homicide investigation. No arrests have been made.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.