2 killed, 1 wounded in West Englewood shooting: police

Two men were killed and another wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired about 9:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Oakley Avenue and found three men inside an SUV in an empty lot, Chicago police said.

Two men were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The third man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the back. He was in critical condition.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately released details about the fatalities.

Detectives were conducting a homicide investigation. No one was in custody Wednesday night.