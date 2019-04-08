Man killed, bystander wounded in West Garfield Park shooting

A man was killed and a bystander wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday morning in West Garfield Park.

Chicago police said a shooter stepped out of a car at 5:30 a.m. and fired several shots at a 29-year-old walking down the first block of South Kostner.

The bullets struck the man multiple times and grazed another man entering a building to visit a friend, police said.

The shooter got back in the gray-colored car and drove north, police said.

The target of the shooting, Malcolm Cardine, 29, was shot in the head and later died at Storger Hospital, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He lived a few blocks away from the shooting.

The man entering the building, a 28-year-old, was grazed in the back and recovered at Norwegian American Hospital, police said. It did not appear that he knew the man who died, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating the shooting, police said. No arrests have been made.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.