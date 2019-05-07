Man shot dead in West Garfield Park: police
A man was fatally shot as he stood outside a home Tuesday in West Garfield Park, police said.
He was standing on front steps in the 3900 block of West Congress Parkway when a car pulled up and someone inside began shooting, Chicago police said.
The shooter drove off in the dark-colored Nissan sedan, police said.
The man, 28, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to his back, police said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.