Man shot dead in West Garfield Park: police

A man was fatally shot as he stood outside a home Tuesday in West Garfield Park, police said.

He was standing on front steps in the 3900 block of West Congress Parkway when a car pulled up and someone inside began shooting, Chicago police said.

The shooter drove off in the dark-colored Nissan sedan, police said.

The man, 28, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to his back, police said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

