Man wounded in West Garfield Park shooting
A man was wounded in a shooting Thursday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.
The 31-year-old was struck by a bullet about 1 p.m. in the 300 block of North Pulaski Road, Chicago police said.
He took himself to the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound to his leg, police said. He was listed in good condition.
Area North detectives are investigating the shooting.