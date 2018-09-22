3 wounded in West Garfield Park shooting

Three people were wounded in a shooting early Saturday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

About 3:05 a.m., they were standing outside in the 100 block of North Karlov Avenue when a dark-colored vehicle approached and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

A 34-year-old woman was struck in her left leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, according to police.

A 31-year-old man was shot in his right hand and refused medical attention, police said. Another man, 32, suffered a graze wound to the back and also refused medical attention.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigated the shooting.