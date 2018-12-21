6 seriously injured, including 3 children, in West Pullman fire

Fire officials investigate a fire about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, December 20, 2018 in the 38 East block of 118th Street in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

Six people were injured Thursday night in a fire in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Fire crews responded to a second-story fire about 10 p.m. at 38 E. 118th Street, according to Chicago Fire Department District Deputy Chief Curtis Hudson.

Three children were transported in serious condition to Comer Children’s Hospital, Hudson said. Three adults were transported in serious condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The fire department did not release the types of injuries they suffered.

The fire was put out within 30 minutes, Hudson said.