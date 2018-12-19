Woman found dead in West Pullman with cut throat, police say

A woman was found dead Wednesday evening with a cut throat in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side, police said.

The 41-year-old woman was discovered unresponsive about 5:30 p.m. in the 200 block of West 119th Street, Chicago police said. She had a laceration to the neck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the the incident was possibly domestic-related.

Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation, police said. No one was in custody Wednesday evening.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately released details on the death.