Man wounded in West Pullman shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting Thursday in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

The 30-year-old was standing on the sidewalk in the 200 block of East 121st Place when he heard gunshots about 8:30 p.m. and realized he was hit, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a gunshot to his hip, police said. His condition was stabilized.

Area South detectives are investigating.

