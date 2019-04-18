Our Pledge To You

Crime

04/18/2019, 10:16pm

Man wounded in West Pullman shooting

Sun-Times file photo casing shell

Sun-Times file photo

By Sun-Times Wire
email

A man was wounded in a shooting Thursday in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

The 30-year-old was standing on the sidewalk in the 200 block of East 121st Place when he heard gunshots about 8:30 p.m. and realized he was hit, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a gunshot to his hip, police said. His condition was stabilized.

Area South detectives are investigating.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.

Sun-Times Wire

Currently Trending