2 wounded in West Pullman shooting

Police investigate a shooting about 2:30 a.m. Friday, October 3, 2018 in the 11700 block of South Throop Ave in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

Two men were shot early Friday in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

About 1:45 a.m., the men were sitting in a parked vehicle in the 11700 block of South Throop Street when someone in a silver-colored car fired shots, Chicago police said.

A 23-year-old man was struck in the head and taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

A 31-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his back and was taken to the same hospital, where his condition stabilized, according to police.

No one was in custody early Friday as detectives investigated.