Two men were shot early Friday in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.
About 1:45 a.m., the men were sitting in a parked vehicle in the 11700 block of South Throop Street when someone in a silver-colored car fired shots, Chicago police said.
A 23-year-old man was struck in the head and taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.
A 31-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his back and was taken to the same hospital, where his condition stabilized, according to police.
No one was in custody early Friday as detectives investigated.