Man, 19, shot to death on West Side: police

A 19-year-old man was fatally shot Friday evening in the West Side Austin neighborhood, according to police.

The shooting happened about 8 p.m. in the 5000 block of West Concord Place, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the face and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died, police said.

Details about the shooting were not immediately released. No one was in custody, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not release details about the fatality.