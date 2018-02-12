West Side factory building collapses in fire

A factory building collapsed in a fire early Monday on the West Side.

Firefighters responded about 12:50 a.m. to the second-alarm fire at the factory building near Lake and Cicero, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

By 1:20 a.m., the building had completely collapsed, and firefighters initiated defensive operations with four master streams against the fire, according to the fire department. No injuries had been reported.

Rubble from the building’s collapse could be seen on the stairway to the nearby Cicero station of the CTA Green Line.

The Green Line’s service was suspended between Harlem and Conservatory while crews battled the fire, according to the CTA.