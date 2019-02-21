West Town fire halts Green, Pink line service

A fire was reported just before 5 a.m. at 1201 W. Lake Street. | Chicago Fire Department

Green and Pink Line trains on the CTA were halted Thursday morning after an inferno at a West Town building left several blocks of the Near West Side drenched in murky smoke.

About 4:30 a.m., the fire was reported at a two-story building at 1201 W. Lake Street, according to the Chicago Fire Department and Chicago police. No one was injured or displaced.

Green and Pink line trains were ordered to stop in both directions at the Ashland/Lake station, according to the CTA’s website.

Loop-bound Pink Line trains began running again 20 minutes later but only until the Polk station, CTA said. Passengers must transfer to the Blue Line at Racine to head downtown.

Green Line passengers were advised to use other modes of transportation, such as the No. 9 Ashland and No. 20 Madison buses or the Blue Line.

The circumstances of the fire weren’t immediately released.

The blaze burst out blocks from the Green and Pink lines’ Morgan stop. Thick plumes of smoke reduced visibility to less than 20 meters and blurred out blinking police and fire engine lights underneath the L tracks on Lake Street.

The address of the fire was listed as a development project for a seven-story office building by W.E. O’Neil Construction Company, according to its website.