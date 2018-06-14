Bicyclist hit, killed by vehicle in West Town

A bicyclist was fatally struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in West Town.

The man, 41, was riding a bicycle in the 600 block of North Ogden when he was hit by a 2014 Lexus that was turning north onto Ogden from Erie, according to Chicago Police.

The bicyclist was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released the man’s identity. An autopsy Thursday found he died of multiple injuries from the crash and his death was ruled an accident.

The 40-year-old man driving the Lexus was issued a citation for failure to exercise due care, police said.