Cops look for West Town robbery suspect

Video frame of a robbery suspect Saturday in the West Town neighborhood. | Chicago police

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying someone who robbed a grocery store Saturday afternoon in the West Town neighborhood.

The man entered the Green Arch Food Store at 1219 N. Milwaukee Ave. and demanded the clerk hand over cash from the register, according to Chicago police.

He implied he had a weapon by did not show one, police said.

Officers did release additional details of the robbery, but said the suspect fled north on Milwaukee Avenue.

He was described as a man in his early 30s, between 5-foot-10 and 5-foot-11, and weighing between 160 and 190 pounds. The man was wearing a dark red jacket, a red shirt and dark blue jeans, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (312) 744-8263.