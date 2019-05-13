2 boys wounded in West Town shooting

Two teenage boys are in good condition after a shooting Monday in West Town.

A group approached the boys, 14 and 16, about 4:15 p.m. in the 2100 block of West Maypole Avenue and began shooting, Chicago police said.

The 14-year-old was struck in the lower leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said. The 16-year-old was grazed in the back and refused medical attention.

Area Central detectives are investigating. No arrests have been reported.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.