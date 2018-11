Man shot in West Town

Police investigate a shooting early Sunday in the 1300 block of West Huron in West Town. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man was shot and wounded late Saturday in the West Town neighborhood.

About 11:40 p.m., a 21-year-old man was shot in his chest in the 1300 block of West Huron Street, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

He was taken to a hospital and his condition was not immediately released, according to police.