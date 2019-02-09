Man stabbed to death in West Town

A man was stabbed to death Friday night in the West Town neighborhood.

Tyrell Carr, 26, was found unresponsive with a stab wound to his chest at 11:40 p.m. in the middle of the street in the 1800 block of West Maypole Avenue, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Carr, of Lawndale, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, authorities said. His death was ruled a homicide following an autopsy Saturday.

Area Central detectives were investigating.