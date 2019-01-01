Woman dies in Westchester crash

A woman was killed in a New Year’s Eve crash in suburban Westchester.

Loretta Pearson, 75, was involved in the crash about 1 p.m. at the intersection of 31st Street and Rosebrook Circle, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

She was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where she died, the medical examiner’s office said. Pearson lived in Westchester.

An autopsy released Tuesday found Pearson died from multiple injuries from a pickup truck striking an automobile. Her death was ruled an accident.

Westchester police could not immediately be reached for details about the crash.