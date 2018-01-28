Western Springs man with multiple DUIs, two licenses, arrested for drunk driving

A Western Springs man who had two driver’s licenses, one in Illinois and one in Wisconsin, was arrested for driving drunk in the wrong lane Friday night in Riverside, according to police.

Mike Novakovic, 54, of the 4000 block of Franklin Avenue in Western Springs, was charged with felony aggravated drunk driving, driving in wrong the lane, improper lane usage and several other traffic citations, Riverside police said.

Novakovic failed six sobriety tests and told police he was in Western Springs when he was in Riverside, police said.

An officer saw Novakovic driving a 2002 Suzuki the wrong way down a one way street about 8:40 p.m., on Miller Road between Riverside Road and Ogden Avenue, police said.

The officer tried to pull the vehicle over for a traffic stop, but the driver didn’t stop until two officers positioned their squad cars in front of and behind the vehicle.

Officers smelled alcohol on Novakovic’s breath, said his speech was slurred and noticed that his eyes were glassy and bloodshot, police said.

After arresting Novakovic on suspicion of drunk driving, officers learned that he had driver’s licenses in two states and had two previous DUI convictions, police said. He also had multiple convictions for driving while his license was suspended or revoked in both Illinois and Wisconsin.