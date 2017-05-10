Westmont newlywed wins $100K lottery prize

A newlywed west suburban man won $100,000 with a scratch-off lottery ticket.

Brennan Peckhart bought a “Million $$ Match” ticket at the 7-Eleven at 2304 Maple Ave. in Downers Grove and instantly won the prize when he scratched it at his Westmont home, according to a statement from the Illinois Lottery.

“I just got married three months ago, and now I won this lottery prize,” Peckhart said. “I feel very lucky.”

Peckhart and his wife plan to invest some of the winnings.

The 7-Eleven received a bonus of $1,000, or 1 percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.