What about kids trapped in cars? Aldermen want to protect them by fining parents

Two Chicago aldermen want to throw the book at adults who do what this man did in Pennsylvania — leave his daughter in the back seat of a car while he shopped. According to officers, the temperature inside the car reached 112 degrees and the child had been in the car for less than 15 minutes with the windows rolled up. | Associated Press file photo

Much has been said and done about dogs trapped in cars on stiflingly hot or frigidly cold days. But what about children?

Two of the City Council’s most powerful aldermen now want to protect them — by throwing the book at their parents and holding harmless good Samaritan rescuers.

Finance Chairman Edward Burke (14th) and President Pro Tem Marge Laurino (39th) introduced an ordinance at Wednesday’s City Council meeting to slap those negligent parents with fines up to $1,000 every time children are placed in danger by being left alone in locked cars.

The ordinance states: “No person shall confine a child in a motor vehicle in such a manner that places a child in a life- or health-threatening situation by exposure to a prolonged period of extreme heat or cold without proper ventilation or other protection from heat or cold.”

Burke’s proposal would also let off the legal hook any passerby who, as he put it, “intervenes in good faith to enter a locked vehicle, using force if necessary, if they believe a child’s life is in imminent danger.”

But before breaking car windows or jimmying locks, good Samaritans would be required to call 911 and make what the ordinance calls a “reasonable effort” to locate the vehicle’s owner.

In a press release accompanying the ordinance, Burke noted that there were 42 heatstroke deaths of children stuck in vehicles across the nation last year. That’s a 63 percent increase from 2015 statistics compiled by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The preamble to the ordinance further noted that: a child’s body over-heats “three-to-five times faster” than the body of an adult; a child can die of heatstroke when their body temperature reaches 107 degrees and that it “only takes a car ten minutes to heat up 20 degrees internally and become deadly to a child.”

“Before the summer approaches, it would be prudent to enact this ordinance, which protects children from preventable harm,” Burke was quoted as saying.

Laurino said she hopes a companion resolution calling for hearings on the issue raised by KidsAndCars.org “will result in a city-sponsored public awareness campaign” aimed at combating “this form of child endangerment.”

Also at Wednesday’s City Council meeting:

• Developers filed a zoning application to build a 75-unit affordable housing complex in Jefferson Park with ground floor retail that is certain to re-ignite a racially charged debate that has pitted local Ald. John Arena (45th) against some of his constituents. Jefferson Park residents have been filling the inbox of Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s personal email accounts with complaints about the hotly contested project.

• Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th), chairman of the Black Caucus, introduced a resolution demanding City Council hearings to discuss the “sanitation and janitorial deficiencies” in Chicago Public Schools. The resolution demands testimony before the Health Commitee by representatives of SodexoMAGIC, Aramark, Premier Facilities Solutions and CPS. It notes that “children, faculty and staff must finish out the school year in deplorable and potentially hazardous” conditions and that schools with the “most egregious” violations “disproportionately” serve “economically disadvantaged children of color.”

• Aldermen approved the plan championed by downtown Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd) to triple — from $100 to $300 — the fine for parking or loading in a lane of traffic or bike lane. Reilly also introduced, yet another ordinance that would triple the fine for parking “on the roadway side of any vehicle stopped or parked at the edge or curb of a street within the Central Business District.”

• Burke introduced an ordinance that would prohibit the city from doing business with companies or individuals engaged in the process of “pre-dispute arbitration or agreement” to resolve sexual harassment claims.

• Reilly joined Burke and Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) in proposing the “Chicago Personal Data Collection Ordinance.” All “data brokers” that collect information on Chicagoans would be required to register with the city and disclose annually how many consumers from whom they collected information. Online servers or websites use in Chicago would be barred from “collecting or selling” customer information “without their knowledge or consent.”

• Emanuel proposed a new Mobile Merchant license to serve what he called the city’s “mobile boutique industry.” Currently, mobile boutique operators get “Emerging Business Permits.” If the City Council goes along with the idea, they would switch to renewable two-year license that gives them “more flexibility in allowing the sales of non-food merchandise from a mobile vehicle,” the mayor said.