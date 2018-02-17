What a Fox News host didn’t tell her viewers about NBA stars James, Durant

From left, LeBron James and Kevin Durant criticized the leadership abilities of President Donald Trump.

We fact checked what Fox News host Laura Ingraham said about two NBA stars on Thursday.

The “The Ingraham Angle” host was blasting LeBron James and Kevin Durant over their comments regarding President Donald Trump’s leadership abilities, using backhanded tropes that are historically connected to Black athletes who’ve spoken out on polarizing issues.

“This is what happens when you attempt to leave high school a year early to join the NBA,” Ingraham said. “It’s always unwise to seek political advice from someone who gets paid a hundred million dollars a year to bounce a ball.”

Ingraham went on to advise James and Durant to “shut up and dribble.”

James, who is very outspoken when it comes to social justice issues, described the current political discourse in America as “hot” in a recent interview on Uninterrupted’s video series “Rolling With the Champion.”

James graduated from Akron, Ohio’s St-Vincent-St.Mary’s High School. During his senior year, had a 3.0 grade point average, according to Cleveland.com.

Ingraham’s statement was partially correct. According to CBS News, James tried to petition the NBA to leave high school early, but was denied because he hadn’t graduated from high school.

During Ingraham’s segment, she failed to mention that at least one of her colleagues at Fox News had left college to pursue professional aspirations.

Conservative talk show host Sean Hannity, one of Ingraham’s Fox News colleagues, did not graduate from college after attending two universities (New York University and Adelphi Univerity). Hannity, who left college in a similar manner as James and Durant did, makes an annual salary of $29 million, when combining the income from his radio and TV shows, according to The New York Observer.

Since James entered the NBA, he’s made a name for himself in business and philanthrophy, which includes partial ownership in Liverpool, a Barclay’s Premier League Soccer team, along with making a $2.5 million donation the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) in Washington, D.C.

Durant’s view of the world isn’t limited to basketball as Ingraham suggests.

Through the Kevin Durant Foundation, Durant enriches the lives of children from underserved communities through education and athletic programs.

He has also invested in, “Yoshi,” an on demand car care startup that delivers gas and does oil changes to automobiles. Drivers can order the service directly from the Android or iOS mobile app.

James responded to Ingraham’s comments via Twitter with the hashtag #wewillnotshutupanddribble:

Ingraham responded to the comments with a statement issued through Fox News.

“If pro athletes and entertainers want to freelance as political pundits, then they should not be surprised when they’re called out for insulting politicians. There was no racial intent in my remarks – false, defamatory charges of racism are a transparent attempt to immunize entertainment and sports elites from scrutiny and criticism.”

James further addressed the issue at the NBA All-Star Game’s media day on Saturday.

“Thank you, whatever her name is. …I appreciate her for giving me even more awareness, at the best weekend of the NBA. I will not just shut up and dribble … So, thank you, whatever her name is … I get to sit up here and talk about what’s really important.”