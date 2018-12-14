Chicagoan charged with carjacking in Wheaton, driving back to city

A Chicago resident was handed a $50,000 bail Friday morning following charges of vehicular hijacking in west suburban Wheaton.

Demarion Chambers, 22, was charged with felony counts of vehicular hijacking, ID theft and unlawful possession of a credit card, according to a statement by the DuPage County state’s attorney office.

On Thursday, Chambers allegedly approached a vehicle parked outside a Target on Country Farm Road and knocked on its window until the occupant opened the door, prosecutors said.

Chambers allegedly threatened the occupant to leave and then drove off with the vehicle, according to prosecutors. Chambers drove to a Thorton’s gas station in West Chicago and made two purchases with the victim’s credit card.

Wheaton police investigated the incident and identified Chambers as the suspect, prosecutors said. Chambers was arrested later at a home in Chicago.

Chambers was scheduled to appear in court again on Jan. 7.