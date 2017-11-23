Wheaton Metra station damaged by accidental fire, closed indefinitely

A fire damaged the Wheaton Metra station late Wednesday, and the west suburban station will be closed until further note.

Crews responded at 10:50 p.m. to the fire alarm at 402 W. Front St. and found a blaze in a storage and furnace room on the north side of the building, according to the Wheaton Fire Department.

The blaze was brought under control within minutes, according to the fire department.

No one was inside the station at the time, and no injuries were reported.

The fire was caused by a malfunctioning heater unit and appears to have been accidental, according to the fire department. Damage estimates were not immediately available Thursday morning.

The building was deemed unsafe for occupancy, according to the fire department.

The station and ticket office will remain closed until further notice, but train service remains normal, according to Metra’s website.