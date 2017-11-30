Wheaton Metra station remains closed for repairs after accidental fire

The Wheaton Metra station remains closed after it was damaged by an accidental fire last week, but train service is running as usual.

The west suburban station will be closed for at least another month and a half as investigators and insurance representatives make final evaluations and repairs begin, according to the Wheaton Fire Department. The station, which holds a commuter waiting area and a ticket booth, will re-open after repairs are completed.

The fire happened about 10:50 p.m. on Nov. 22 at 402 W. Front St., where firefighters found a blaze in a storage and furnace room on the north side of the building, fire officials said.

The blaze was brought under control within minutes, according to the fire department. No one was inside the station at the time, and no injuries were reported.

The fire was caused by a malfunctioning heater unit and appears to have been accidental, according to the fire department. Damage estimates were not immediately available.

The building was deemed unsafe for occupancy, according to the fire department.

Metra passengers can purchase tickets online at metrarail.com/tickets, with cash on the trains or with the free Ventra App available on Apple or Android phones.