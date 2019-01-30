Here’s where mail delivery will be suspended for 2nd day in Chicago, Illinois

The U.S. Postal Service has suspended mail delivery because of the cold for a second straight day. | Sun-Times files/Joel Lerner

The U.S. Postal Service has suspended mail delivery for the second day in a row in parts of the Chicago area.

Mail carriers won’t be out in the near record-breaking cold, but post offices will remain open.

“Due to the extreme weather conditions, the Postal Service has temporarily suspended delivery service in certain locations on Jan. 31 to ensure the safety and well-being of our employees,” read a statement on the postal service website.

Delivery will be suspended in all Chicago ZIP codes beginning with 606, 607 and 608.

Other Illinois ZIP codes that won’t have delivery begin with 601, 603, 604, 605, 609, 613, 614, 616, 617, 618 and 627.

Mail service was halted Wednesday in much of the Chicago area as temperatures reached minus-23 degrees, making it the second-coldest day in the city since 1871.

Amazon also suspended delivery stations Wednesday due to the extreme cold, and FedEx said customers could see delays in their deliveries.