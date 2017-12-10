White House chief Kelly: ‘Not quitting’ — or trying to control Trump

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly calls on a reporter during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly on Thursday sought to set the record straight on his future as the president’s top aide and the very nature of the job — denying that he is quitting or being fired and challenging the view that his mission is to control President Donald Trump.

“As far as the tweets go, you know, it’s funny, I read in the paper — you all know, you write it — that I’ve been a failure at controlling the president or a failure at controlling his tweeting and all that,” Kelly said at a White House briefing.

“Again I was not sent in, or I was not brought to this job, to control anything but the flow of information to our president, so that he can make the best decisions.”

The retired Marine Corps general and former secretary of homeland security began the briefing by addressing the reports that he’s been frustrated in what he admitted was “the hardest job I ever had” but also the “most important.”

“Unless things change, I’m not quitting, I’m not getting fired and I don’t think I’ll fire anyone tomorrow,” Kelly said. “I just talked to the president, and I don’t think I’m being fired today, and I’m not so frustrated in this job that I’m thinking of leaving.”

The extraordinary statement drew a bit of laughter, but it reflected serious turmoil in the top ranks of the White House that has persisted since the Donald Trump was inaugurated as the nation’s 45th president.

As the president churned out tweets that have been factually inaccurate and started or continued feuds, many of his original top aides have left or been fired. Gone is Kelly’s predecessor, Reince Priebus; press secretary Sean Spicer, and National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, to name a few.

Reports have emerged that Kelly is unhappy in the job as Trump’s legislative agenda stalls, as Trump picks fights with NFL players who kneel during the national anthem and as Trump blames Puerto Rico for its ongoing misery after Hurricane Maria,

Kelly’s extraordinary statements are the latest examples of Trump administration officials professing their loyalty publicly Trump, refuting reports that suggest problems in the chaotic administration.

Last week, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson publicly reiterated his support for Trump after reports that he had called the president a “moron.”

Kelly also indirectly addressed those reports Thursday.

“I have found that Mr. Trump — from the day I met him — does not, he’s a very decisive guy. He’s a very thoughtful man I should say. He takes information in from every avenue he can receive it.”

Kelly also addressed some reports that his role as gatekeeper means limiting the voices Trump gets to hear.

“I restrict no one, by the way, from going in to see him, but whjn we go into see him now, rather than onesies and twoeises, we go in and help him collectively to understand what he needs to understand and to make these vital decisions.

“So again, I was not sent in or broght into control him and you should not measure my effectiveness as chief of staff by what you think I should do.”

Contributing: Associated Press