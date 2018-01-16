White House: Trump not denying using ‘strong language’ in immigration meeting

President Donald Trump presides over a meeting about immigration with several members of Congress, including Senate Minority Whip Richard Durbin (D-Ill.) to Trump's right, and Rep. Martha McSally (R-Ariz) on Durbin's right. | Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

WASHINGTON — White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday was asked why President Donald Trump was “calling friends and allies” defending his remark about “shithole countries” if he had not used the vulgar language. Sanders did not deny the president used the term.

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., was in the Oval Office on Thursday for a meeting called to discuss a proposed bipartisan immigration deal Durbin helped craft. Durbin confirmed Friday that Trump used that term and has repeated that assertion several times since, including again on Tuesday.

Durbin on Friday revealed that Trump made other disparaging comments, all told, about immigrants from African nations, El Salvador and Haiti — nations where the population is predominantly black or brown, while wondering why the U.S. does not admit more people from places like Norway — an overwhelmingly white country.

Outside the West Wing on Tuesday morning Sanders said: “Look, the president hasn’t said he didn’t use strong language, and this is an important issue. He’s passionate about it. He’s not going to apologize for trying to fix our immigration system. He’s committed to doing that and hopefully Democrats will be too.”

Trump on Monday blasted Durbin in a Tweet in which he also nicknamed him “Dicky” Durbin and said he “totally misrepresented what was said at the DACA meeting. Deals can’t get made when there is no trust! Durbin blew DACA and is hurting our Military.”

This controversy comes as a government shutdown looms if Congress does not make a budget deal by Friday and as Democrats are hoping to make a deal saving “Dreamers” — youths illegally in the U.S. through no fault of their own — who will lose their legal protections in March. Trump rescinded the Obama-era protections last year, challenging Congress to make a fix.

Trump on Twitter Tuesday morning said: “The Democrats want to shut down the Government over Amnesty for all and Border Security. The biggest loser will be our rapidly rebuilding Military, at a time we need it more than ever. We need a merit based system of immigration, and we need it now! No more dangerous Lottery.”

FACT CHECK: This is not true. The Democrats are not calling for amnesty. Democrats have support increasing military spending.

Trump said in another Tweet, “We must have Security at our VERY DANGEROUS SOUTHERN BORDER, and we must have a great WALL to help protect us, and to help stop the massive inflow of drugs pouring into our country!

FACT CHECK: Durbin told the Sun-Times that at the Thursday meeting, Democrats offered to support $1.6 billion in spending over the next fiscal year for border barriers. Democrats have long supported beefing up border security.