White House: Mission against ISIS in Syria coming to ‘rapid end’

White House says US military mission against ISIS in Syria coming to 'rapid end,' offers no timetable for withdrawal. | AP file photo

WASHINGTON — The White House says the U.S. military mission to eradicate the Islamic State in Syria is coming to a “rapid end” but offers no timetable for withdrawal.

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he wants to bring troops home to start rebuilding the U.S.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Wednesday that the U.S. and its partners remain committed to eliminating the small Islamic State group presence that continues in Syria.

Sanders says the administration will continue to consult with allies regarding future plans.

Trump discussed Syria in a meeting with his national security team on Tuesday.

The director of national intelligence says the White House will announce a decision about U.S. involvement in Syria “relatively soon.”

Dan Coats told reporters Wednesday that top national security officials met Tuesday in an “all hands on deck” meeting and that “some decisions were made.”