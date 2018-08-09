White nationalist fliers found in West Loop

A sticker for Identity Evropa seen at 1141 W. Jackson Blvd. in Chicago, IL on August 9, 2018. | Colin Boyle/Sun-Times

Fliers belonging to a white nationalist group that wants to end immigration have appeared this week on lampposts in the West Loop.

Identity Evropa posted photographs of the fliers on the group’s Twitter page Aug. 6.

At least one of the fliers was still stuck to a lamppost in the 1100 block of West Jackson on Thursday morning.

The group, which has distributed fliers at college campuses across the United States, including at the University of Chicago, describes itself as an “American identitarian organization.”

“As such, our main objective is to create a better world for people of European heritage – particularly in America – by peacefully effecting cultural change,” according to the group’s website. “Identity Evropa is thus an explicitly non-violent organization.”

In July, the group protested outside the Mexican consulate in New York City, chanting, “America First!” as they held up giant letters that spelled out, “Build the wall.”