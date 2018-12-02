Whitney Young H.S. to boost security after threat found in bathroom

Chicago Public Schools and Chicago police will ramp up security measures at Whitney Young Magnet High School as they investigate a threat discovered Friday inside a bathroom stall.

The message found at the Near West Side school was reported to administrators by a concerned student, according to CPS spokeswoman Emily Bolton.

“Student safety is the district’s top priority and all potential threats are taken very seriously,” Bolton said in a statement Sunday. “The district is working with CPD and will be providing extra security and vigilance as the investigation remains ongoing.”

According to a photo provided by Whitney Young parent JaNina Davis, a bathroom stall was vandalized with the message, “You will all pay 12/5.”

“I’m tired of all of this,” Davis wrote in a Facebook post Friday evening. “My child should feel safe at school. She should be focusing on her education not if someone will hurt her and other classmates.”

Whitney Young assistant principal Matthew Swanson emailed parents Sunday afternoon to inform them of the threat and extra security.

“On Friday, November 30, a concerned student informed the school administration about a threatening message carved into a bathroom stall,” Swanson wrote. “Additional security measures will be implemented immediately. Any student with information should notify the school administration.”

A spokeswoman for CPD said police were called late Friday about the incident, and the investigation was ongoing.

Whitney Young Principal Joyce Kenner didn’t respond immediately to a request for comment Sunday.