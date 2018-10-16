Who is Amara Enyia?

Amara Enyia, who is running for mayor of Chicago speaks during a press conference where Chancelor Bennett, known professionally as Chance The Rapper endorsed her at City Hall, Tuesday morning, Oct. 16, 2018. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Amara Enyia –– the marathon runner, the multilingual activist, the daughter of Nigerian immigrants, the journalist turned lawyer turned mayoral candidate –– got the endorsement of Chance the Rapper on Tuesday.

Enyia, 35, became the 11th candidate for mayor (there are now 17), when she announced, for the second time, her candidacy for mayor. She currently serves as the director of the Austin Chamber of Commerce, grew up in the south suburbs, and earned a PhD in Education Policy from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

She now resides in Garfield Park.

When Enyia announced that she would run, she spoke about her goals to create a public bank, against the controversial police training academy and for diverting police funds to building block clubs that allow for communities to self-monitor. On her campaign website, she commits to expediting the process for an elected school board and promises not to accept corporate PAC money or gifts.

In an interview, Enyia said going forward, she will continue her grassroots-style campaign, aligning herself with groups such as the Treasure Island workers suing the company for laying them off short-notice, the remaining hotel workers on strike fighting for benefits such as year-round healthcare coverage and the orchestra musicians who just ended a strike at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

She welcomed Chance’s endorsement, which led to “nonstop” phone calls and campaign donations. Even her website crashed.