Who’s who in the Laquan McDonald-Jason Van Dyke case

Some of the key players in the Laquan McDonald case. | Julia Dourgarian/Sun-Times

Here’s a guide to major players in the Laquan McDonald case, from the police officers who were present when Jason Van Dyke shot the teenager in 2014 to the lawyers and the judge who will be present throughout the trial.

This resource also features a number of political figures who were prominent after the dashcam video of the shooting was released in 2015, including Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, then-police Supt. Garry McCarthy and then-Cook County State’s Attorney Anita Alvarez.

This page will be updated throughout the trial.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Illustrations by Julia Dourgarian.