2 wounded in Wicker Park drive-by shooting

Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting Friday night in the Wicker Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The men, ages 19 and 27, were walking at 11:24 p.m. in the 1300 block of North Damen Avenue when someone in a passing black Jeep Grand Cherokee opened fire, Chicago police said.

The 27-year-old was struck in his arm and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized, according to police. The 19-year-old was grazed in the hand and refused medical treatment.

No one was in custody early Saturday as Area North detectives investigated the shooting.