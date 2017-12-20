Woman’s nose broken by stranger at Wicker Park convenience store

A 32-year-old woman suffered a broken nose when she was punched by a man as she tried to enter a 7-Eleven in Wicker Park. | Alisa Hauser/For the Sun-Times

A 32-year-old woman suffered a broken nose when a man punched her as she tried to enter a 7-Eleven in Wicker Park.

The woman, a real estate agent who had just mailed Christmas gifts at a UPS store in the same strip mall as the 7-Eleven, said she was attempting to go into the convenience store at 1658 N. Milwaukee Ave. when a man whom she’d never met was on his way out.

“He looked me dead in the eye and punched me directly in the face. I was knocked to the ground and blacked out for a moment,” she said. The woman suffered a broken nose and a sprained ankle.

The attack happened about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. After attacking the woman, the man ran south toward the intersection of Milwaukee, Damen and North avenues, Chicago Police news affairs officer Patrick McGinnis said.

McGinnis said the woman was treated for minor injuries on the scene by the Chicago Fire Department. The search for her attacker, who did not take any of her belongings, is an “ongoing investigation,” he said.

A worker at the 7-Eleven confirmed that part of the incident was captured on security video, which the store manager plans to share with police.