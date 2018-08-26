Willie Wilson plans another cash giveaway at a church on Sunday

Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson shakes hands and takes selfies with people waiting in line for up to $500 in Cook County property tax assistance from the Willie Wilson Foundation on Aug. 1 outside the Cook County treasurer's office. | Ashlee Rezin / Sun-Times

Two days after the Illinois State Board of Elections said a previous cash handout was OK, mayoral candidate Willie Wilson apparently will follow through on his vow to keep doing it.

The Illinois State Board of Elections had ruled Friday that Wilson did not violate election laws by handing out hundreds of thousands of dollars at a South Side church.

On Friday, a Wilson spokesman had said that philanthropic events on Sunday and Tuesday would mark Wilson’s foundation’s final giveaway until after the election.

“I’ll die first and go to heaven before I stop helping poor people,” Wilson had said then.

Sure enough, Saturday night, a news release was sent out saying that Wilson would be donating cash to “over 300 senior citizens at a church event.”

Besides noting that it was a “church event” and not a campaign event, the release also did not mention Wilson’s candidacy for mayor, calling him “Humanitarian Willie Wilson” and saying he planned to “distribute his own personal funds.”

The Illinois Campaign for Political Reform, an independent watchdog organization, had filed a complaint after Wilson handed out $200,000 in checks and $40,000 in cash at a South Side church last month. The group alleged Wilson violated state law by not reporting his donations as an in-kind contribution to his mayoral political committee.

Wilson’s lawyer, Frank Avila, said the philanthropic event was devoid of any political agenda, and that this type of charitable giving is common for the millionaire businessman, whose foundation frequently assists individuals with their property taxes.

“Dr. Wilson has done philanthropic giving for 30 years, and he will continue to do so,” Avila said. “This is part of his own faith and his beliefs. He came up poor as a sharecropper in Louisiana until he was given some opportunities, and he’s become like a Horatio Alger here in Chicago.”

Avila stressed all the money came from Wilson’s own pockets and not campaign finances. Wilson has said he often brings cash to his giving events as many of the people he assists don’t have bank accounts.

The latest event is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday at Old Friendship Church, 542 E. 50th St.

Wilson, according to the release, was continuing “his personal philanthropy focused on senior citizens and others that need financial support” and said it was being publicized “due to numerous media inquiries.”

