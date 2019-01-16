Willie Wilson to end another petition challenge in mayoral race

Businessman Willie Wilson will withdraw another challenge to one of his rivals in the mayoral race on Thursday, according to a spokesman for his campaign.

Tech entrepreneur Neal Sales-Griffin is the only candidate still facing an outstanding challenge from the businessman, but Scott Winslow, Wilson’s campaign spokesman, wouldn’t confirm that Sales-Griffin was the candidate Wilson decided to stop fighting.

On Tuesday, Wilson withdrew his challenge to Clerk of the Circuit Court Dorothy Brown, saying he wanted the voters to decide the race.

Sales-Griffin has a hearing Thursday at 10 a.m. — 45 minutes before Wilson’s news conference is set to begin. Sales-Griffin was down over 2,300 signatures , according to a preliminary petition summary report from Jan. 10.

At that hearing, Sales-Griffin’s attorney Ed Mullen says the campaign will call witnesses and present evidence to try to regain those signatures. Sales-Griffin was not immediately available for comment.