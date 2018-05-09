Willow Creek elders apologize to women who accused Bill Hybels of misconduct

Willow Creek Community Church elders on Wednesday issued an apology to women in their congregation who came forward with allegations of misconduct by the suburban megachurch’s founding pastor Bill Hybels.

“We have talked with several of them and are deeply saddened by the experiences they are sharing with us. We do believe we owe these women some apologies,” the elders wrote.

“We do not believe the stories were all lies or that all the people were colluding against him . . . Based on the conversations we have had to date, we believe at least some of Bill’s choices were inappropriate.”

Hybels, 66, abruptly announced his early retirement from Willow Creek in April, denying any wrongdoing but saying the distraction of the claims was “hindering our elders and church staff.

“I realize now that in certain settings and circumstances in the past I communicated things that were perceived in ways I did not intend, at times making people feel uncomfortable,” Hybels said in his April 10 announcement. The church later said it would review their investigation.

Allegations of the pastor’s impropriety date back to the 1990s and came to light in a March investigation in the Chicago Tribune. They include “suggestive comments, extended hugs, an unwanted kiss and invitations to hotel rooms,” as well as “an allegation of a prolonged consensual affair with a married woman who later said her claim about the affair was not true.”

Six more women came forward with similar allegations in a Christianity Today report published on April 21.

Willow Creek, now based in South Barrington, has grown to eight Chicago-area locations and is one of the largest evangelical churches in the country. Leaders say it draws 25,000 attendees each week at its locations in Chicago, Glenview, South Barrington, Crystal Lake, Huntley, Lincolnshire and Wheaton.

The church said it would continue to provide updates as it reviews “what additional safeguards could be implemented in the future.”

Here’s the text of the full letter sent to Willow Creek congregants on Wednesday: