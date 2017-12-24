Willowbrook woman wins $250,000 Lottery prize

A west suburban woman won a $250,000 prize last month by playing the Lucky Day Lotto.

Suzana Sorak, of Willowbrook, won the prize when she matched all five numbers – 03, 05, 19, 24, 40 – on her quick pick ticket, according to the Illinois Lottery.

Sorak was at home when she checked her ticket online, Lottery officials said. She plans to share the money with her son, pay bills and invest.

The store where she bought the ticket, Quick Mart at 7518 Clarendon Hills Rd. in Willowbrook, received a bonus of $2,500, or 1 percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.